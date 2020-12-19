Total Commander 9.51 released



MultiArc MVV Build 1.4.3.162 MultiArc allows viewing, extracting and modifying contents of archives that are not supported by Total Commander directly (e.g. IMP, InnoSetup, JAR). MultiArc translates the commands from Total Commander into corresponding external console archiver calls. You can easily add support for your favorite archiver by editing MultiArc.ini.



MultiArc MVV Build continues official MultiArc 1.4.1.7 version taken from its repository. All additions and fixes introduced by this build are listed below in history and in Readme.txt file.



MultiArc addons and extensions may be found here and in the forum discussion.



(discussion is here)

Category: TC Packer Plugins

243 KB - Updated: 28.01.2021 - x32/x64 - Downloaded 11121 times RVLister 2.1 The lister plugin that supports files:

- DocX (Microsoft Word Document)

- RTF (Rich Text Format, better than the built-in viewer)

- RVF (the format of TRichView editor).

The plugin does not require MS Word or any other third-party software.

Source code is included (Delphi).

Category: TC Lister Plugins

4627 KB - Updated: 26.01.2021 - x32/x64 - Downloaded 12764 times CudaText 1.122.1.0 Cross-platform text editor. Flat look. Lite interface.



* Supports syntax highlighters from SynWrite (230+ lexers).

* Config system in JSON files: you need to open "default" config, copy lines to "user" config and edit lines in it.

* Multi-carets, multi-selections.

* Flat UI.

* Command palette.

* Python plugins.



Wiki: http://wiki.freepascal.org/CudaText

Author: UVviewsoft.com

Category: Text Editors

12644 KB - Updated: 18.01.2021 - x32/x64 - Downloaded 21460 times CudaLister 1.6.16.0 Viewer/editor for source code files. Based on ATSynEdit component and CudaText editor.



Supports "lexers" to highlight many syntaxes, they are files in the "lexers" subfolder. You can install more lexers by unpacking zip files from https://sourceforge.net/projects/synwrite-addons/files/Lexers/ . You can select any lexer, or encoding, via click on the statusbar. You can edit current file, by unchecking "Read only" in the context menu, can save file on exit too. You can call Options dialog, via right-click menu.

Category: TC Lister Plugins

4472 KB - Updated: 14.01.2021 - x32/x64 - Downloaded 19472 times Graphic Converter 1.8.3 Beta Packer plugin for Total Commander for convert from one image format to another.





*** Features ***



- read many graphic formats including camera RAW;

- save to PNG, JPEG, GIF, TIFF, BMP, ICO;

- apply embedded ICC profile;

- and some more.

Category: TC Packer Plugins

7887 KB - Updated: 12.01.2021 - x32/x64 - Downloaded 22597 times DiskDirW (Unicode) 1.2.2 Initial developer and sources - Christian Ghisler



Creates a list file with all selected files and directories, including subdirs (e.g. as an index for CD-ROMs). It is called like a packer (Files->Pack).

This version supports unicode.

List format is UTF-8 without BOM marker.

Category: TC Packer Plugins

345 KB - Updated: 04.01.2021 - x32/x64 - Downloaded 10672 times TCIMG 28.0 TCIMG - utility to execute a certain command Total Commander and perform additional actions.

Powerful tool to extend the functionality Total Commander and other programs.

Aims to automate monotonous operations associated with the file, system, software, window operations. Fully portably, ie requires no installation and does not contribute to the registry or anywhere else for more information.



The archive utility to help the description of all the teams and more than 13.000 examples of the utility.



• Allows you to issue commands Total Commander + internal + custom + special

• Opens the specified path in the right panel + + in a new tab + support opening multiple paths in new tabs + support go directly to the file

• Emulates keystrokes in the active window

• Switches keyboard

• Delays at the time of executing the following command

• Supports Clipboard + Writes text to the clipboard + Returns the text from the clipboard + Modifies and adds the information to the clipboard + Converts search and replace with regular expression support + encodes, decodes + Encrypts, decrypts + Stores, cleans + more than 30 sub-parameters

• Summons + program, depending on the bit system. +, Depending on the system name. + + Allows the parameters to pass to parameters in the cycle list of objects + allows the transmission parameters of the way objects + allows the transmission line parameters from the clipboard window + hide + wait for the completion of the program + use a progress bar to show progress

• support for special folders

• Allows you to work with ini files + rename, delete, record + clean, replace section

• Works with the registry + Opens the specified branch in the registry + Imports. reg file to the registry + Exports the specified section / option in the reg-file + recursively copies the section, including sub-sections and parameters + Delete key or value + Creates a registry key or value in the registry

• Renames + elements with different conditions (size, attributes, masks, templates ...) + c addition of information from wdx plugins + for regular expressions + + correction coding using clipboard + with + input the necessary information to support display all the files without subdirectories ...

• Copies the elements + with + display progress bar with customizable conditions + renaming + registered in the folders you create ...

• Move items + more than 30 sub-parameters

• Creates lists from different parts of the selected items + more than 30 sub-parameters

• Restarts + Total Commander + program by process name

• Create a folder in the list + + with the transition to the newly created folder + + with the necessary conditions of a predetermined number

• Drops files + + empty the contents of the clipboard + encoded + list + template • Create a library of icons

• Extract icons from files

• Opens the link in a given browser

• Clears the cart on all drives

• Allocates + different objects from the list, clipboard with ... + different conditions (size, attributes, masks, templates ...)

• Removes / Sets attributes for files and directories + with different conditions (size, attributes, masks, templates ...)

• Deletes files and folders + with different conditions (size, attributes, masks, templates ...)

• Has the language file (may be translated into other languages)

• Creates a pop-up window with the image

• Works with window classes + allows click on the buttons in different windows without emulation keystrokes + show / hide the specified window + prohibit / allow access / drawing window + set + to change the transparency of the window title bar text. + Assign attribute "top" + read information from windows + expect + to expect the appearance of the window closes the window + expect + availability window element set the text to the specified items + transfer window focus to the window / window element

• Create Shortcut + regular + relative + + more than 15 sub-parameters opens a relative path shortcut in Total Commander

• Assigns folders icons

• Changes the modification, creation, last access 15 + more subparameters

• archives using WCX plugins Total Commander + with specified conditions + with automation actions under the same names in the background + + expects completion packaging

• Batch changes in text files information

• Batch add / remove / replace the object comments

• Manages Winamp

• Advances tray slides or CD-drive

• Uploads reference list

• Add / Remove associations in Total Commander

• Batch extracts / converts and stores various information contents of text files

• Combines text files with advanced formatting

• Creates customized popup with text

• Creates varying difficulty entering information dialogs + + + select information display information

• Plays mp3, wma (mini player)

• Viewing color codes + reads codes any place of the screen displays the color code + Clipboard + supports selecting and configuring the color prints + color code to the clipboard in a specified format

• Turns on / off / volume Changes in the system

• Changes the title text of the specified window

• Sets the size / weight of the font in Total Commander

• Set the size of the icons in the file panels in Total Commander

• Displays various information objects, system, Total Commander

• Makes switching between the circle

• Changes Total Commander + menu highlights one of the system colors + sets / clears the status unavailable (gray) menu + is specified menu item

• Completes / Restarts process

• Closes / keeps tabs Total Commander

• Starts the help files CHM, with the introduction of the search string and the transition section.

• Encrypts / decrypts files

• Runs the list of commands from a file + + section of

• Archives / unzip zip



and more ...

---------------------------------

Discussion ¹1 - http://tc-image.3dn.ru/forum/5-498-226

Discussion ¹2 - http://forum.ru-board.com/topic.cgi?forum=5&topic=47370&start=2760

Online Help - http://tcimg.dreamlair.net/TCIMG_ONLINE.html

---------------------------------

Help with dark style http://tcimg.dreamlair.net/TCIMGHELP/TCIMG_BLACK.zip

---------------------------------

Help in Chinese (translation Li Zhijun) http://tcimg.dreamlair.net/TCIMGHELP/TCIMG_Chinese.zip

Online http://tcimg.dreamlair.net/TCIMG_Chinese.html

Category: TC Utilities

17080 KB - Updated: 29.12.2020 - x32 - Downloaded 289224 times XML Review 1.0 Plugin for viewing XML files.

The text is output without escape characters and CDATA brackets.

There is a search in the text and in the tree.

Default extensions are xml, xsd, xslt, wsdl.

Category: TC Lister Plugins

2197 KB - Updated: 23.12.2020 - x32/x64 - Downloaded 1094 times BarToLnk 1 Extracts buttons from .bar as .lnk files

At start without arguments will be added button in menu bar with default arguments

-p= path to source bar file. In TC button use -p="%P%N" (required parameter)

-t= path to the target directory. In TC button use -t="%T". If not specified,

matches the .bar file directory

Default button arguments -p="%P%N" -t="%T"



If target folder is not defined .lnk files will be placed in the .bar folder

The same will be if drag .bar file on app button.

Category: TC Utilities

8462 KB - Updated: 19.12.2020 - x32 - Downloaded 345 times TCbarGcmd 1 Utility for creating a bar file from lnk files in a directory.

Works in TC only.

At first start (run from TC) creates a panel (.bar) with 2 program buttons with attributes. Also, the program, if possible, will install this panel as a button in the main TC panel. Restarting TC may need. If not installed, add it bay yourself dragging the bar file on the panel. If you mark "as menu" in the settings of button, there will be a drop-down list with buttons by default:

"Add to bar"

"Overwrite bar"

"Add to bar" - add lnk files from the directory to the existing bar file, or creates new if the bar file is missing (or the name is different from the directory name). If you add the same shortcuts several times, they will be added to the existing panel.

those, after adding, you can delete already added shortcuts.

The directory name and bar file name must match.

"Overwrite bar" - overwrites the bar file again, including only those lnk files that are in the directory. And it tries to append the new panel as a drop-down menu to the main TC panel.

A txt file is also created with help on command line arguments.

If there are no shortcuts in the directory, the program exits.



Button arguments

-p="%P\" - get path from active panel

-o=over - if exist, overwrite bar file by all lnk in directory, otherwise add all lnk to bar.

-i=ins - experimental, try to add new button bar to main TC panel



Default button arguments

"Add to bar" -p="%P\"

"Overwrite bar" -p="%P\" -o=over -i=ins

Category: TC Utilities

